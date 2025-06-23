Health-QUEST To Enhance Emergency Healthcare

Nellore: The Health-QUEST (Quality Upgradation Enabled through Space Technology) initiative, a collaboration between ISRO, the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI), and the Society for Emergency Medicine India (SEMI), has successfully completed its implementation phase.

Launched in 2017, Health-QUEST aims to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of emergency care in Indian hospitals by integrating practices from the space sector. Recent findings published in the International Journal for Quality in Health Care (ISQUA) detail the positive outcomes from a pilot phase conducted in 10 hospitals involving over 10,000 patients, according to a statement by ISRO on Monday.



The initiative tracked key performance indicators, such as triage, pain assessment, and discharge times, resulting in significant improvements. Triage times averaged under five minutes, pain assessments were conducted 23 minutes earlier, and discharge times were reduced by up to 90 minutes.



With the pilot phase’s success, the Health-QUEST team is preparing for the next steps, including geospatial mapping of emergency facilities and AI-driven forecasting for crowding. ISRO’s role highlights its commitment to applying space technology for public benefit, addressing critical healthcare challenges while supporting national development.