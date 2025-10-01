Health Officials Make Alternate Arrangements For Healthcare At PHCs

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has made alternate arrangements to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) on Tuesday.

With PHC doctors abstaining from duties over their demands, health authorities deployed PG students, senior residents, MBBS tutors from government teaching hospitals, and MBBS doctors from community, regional, and district hospitals to serve at PHCs.

According to Health Commissioner G. Veerapandian, the state has 1,014 PG students, senior residents, and MBBS tutors, along with 1,017 MBBS doctors in community and district hospitals. Some of them have been assigned to PHCs. Additionally, nearly 300 doctors reported for duty at PHCs through the facial recognition system.





