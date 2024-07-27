Health officials initiate steps to contain viral fevers

Vijayawada: In the wake of incessant rainfall affecting several parts of six districts, AP health authorities and other stakeholder departments have started taking measures to contain the spread of viral fevers in those districts.









They have set up health camps to treat the patients. However, those serious as well as pregnant women in advanced stages of pregnancy are being evacuated to the nearby primary health centres (PHCs) as a precautionary measure.Flood waters are stagnating in low-lying areas, fields and islets of districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and Eluru. Resulting unhealthy conditions and cold weather are leading to people falling ill.Health personnel are tracing and testing such people for viral fevers, so that they can be provided treatment. They have identified 50–60 women in advanced stages of pregnancy and admitted them into the nearby PHCs for ensuring safe delivery. A majority of 40 women are from the ASR district.Health authorities, in association with officials from panchayat raj and rural water supply, are ensuring provision of protected drinking water to the flood-hit people. They are testing samples of water from overhead water tanks and other sources. In case they have pollutants, authorities are stopping such supply and supplying protected drinking water through water tankers.Officials are advising people not to consume water supplied through pipelines directly. Water should be first boiled or chlorinated before consuming it. Authorities are supplying chlorine pills for the purpose. This would check viral fevers and diarrhoea.Health centres are keeping anti-venom stocks for snake bites and also anti-rabies vaccine in all PHCs in the affected areas as a precautionary measure.Health director Dr. K. Padmavathi said, “We are taking all requisite measures to contain the spread of viral fevers and provide healthcare to the flood-hit people in the state.”Health commissioner C. Hari Kiran held a review meeting with senior health officials in Mangalagiri on Saturday to take stock of the situation. He emphasised on coordination among all line departments, including panchayat raj and rural development, rural water supply and municipalities to deal with any emergency situation.Hari Kumar has made it clear that the district medical health officers concerned will be held responsible for any lapse in providing healthcare.