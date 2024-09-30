Health Minister Says YSRC Government Failed to Provide Infra Facilities to New Medical Colleges

Anantapur:Health minister Satya Kumar has alleged that the previous YSRC government failed to provide necessary allotment of doctors and staff as also infrastructure for the Pulivendula Medical College and other new MCs across the state.

Despite this, it was blaming the present government saying it failed to get clearances for new medical colleges this year, he said while on a two-day visit of Kadapa district.



“Without minimum infrastructure, doctors and staff, how can these institutions including Pulivendula expect to start colleges? MCs can get permission from the Medical Council of India only after required infrastructure facilities are provided to them,” he said.



Referring to the Pulivendula Medical College, the minister said it lacked adequate infrastructure and staff.



Yadav is scheduled to visit RIMS hospital at Kadapa on Monday and inaugurate a mini auditorium, central lab equipment and cath lab at the super speciality hospital. The minister will hold a review meeting with the RIMS officials in Kadapa.