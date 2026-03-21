Health Minister Says Blockchain to Track Tirumala Food Testing Process

TIRUPATI: Health minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav said the Food Analysis Laboratory at Tirumala will use blockchain technology to prevent tampering of test reports and ensure transparency.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the facility by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, Satya Kumar said the blockchain system will track the entire process, from procurement of raw materials to sample collection, testing and result declaration, with minimal human intervention.

“The laboratory has been set up to detect even minute adulteration in Srivari laddu and annaprasadam, as well as in raw materials, such as ghee, oil and milk, keeping in view past incidents and devotees’ sentiments”, the Health minister said.

He underlined that the facility, established on the land provided by TTD, is being supported by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under an agreement signed on October 8, 2024. The centre will support infrastructure, training and salaries for five years, after which the lab is expected to become self-sustaining.

Satya Kumar said the facility has begun operations and is likely to get NABL accreditation within a year. He disclosed that similar labs will be set up in Visakhapatnam next month and in Guntur, Tirupati and Kurnool within the coming three to four months. At the same time, the existing 11 labs will be upgraded. He pointed out that 150 additional posts have been sanctioned to address staff shortage in the food safety department.

On the day, the minister inaugurated a blood bank at the Government Maternity Hospital in Tirupati. He said India requires about 14.6 million units of blood annually, but collects around 12 million. In AP, the requirement is about 5.32 lakh units, while 7 lakh units had been collected last year. About 20–25 per cent of the blood supply is from voluntary donors.

Satya Kumar emphasised that the new blood bank will help accident victims and patients with conditions such as thalassemia and haemophilia. He disclosed that 33 per cent of adolescent girls are anaemic, with the figure rising to 50 per cent in tribal areas. Awareness among girls in this regard will help them take ameliorative measures.