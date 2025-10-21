Health Minister Promises Seven New Dialysis Centres In AP

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will soon have seven new dialysis centres in the state for treatment of patients suffering with kidney ailments.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav disclosed that these centres will come up at S. Kota in Vizianagaram district, Bhimavaram in West Godavari, Peeleru Area Hospital in Chittoor, Seethampeta in Parvathipuram Manyam, Venkatagiri in SPSR Nellore, Addanki in Bapatla and at the Sunnipenta Community Health Centre in Nandyal district.

The minister disclosed that each dialysis centre will conduct dialysis for 15 patients per day in three sessions, where three dialysis units each will be installed at an estimated cost of ₹75 lakh under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.

With addition of the seven new dialysis centres, AP will have a total of 239 centres throughout the state.

Satya Kumar Yadav expressed confidence that the new dialysis centres at S. Kota and Seethampeta hospitals will become operational soon. Their maintenance will be under the PPP model.

The minister issued directions to the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation to call tenders for setting up the new dialysis centres.

He underlined that the AP government has spent ₹164 crore during 2024–25 on kidney patients for dialysis, ₹110 crore under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme and ₹54 crore under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.