Health Experts Warn of Rising Mental Health Crisis

Vijayawada: Leading medical professionals have called for a comprehensive healthcare system that is accessible to all citizens, particularly at a time when mental health is posing a challenge.

The call came at a seminar held on Sunday at the M.B. Vigyan Kendra to mark the death anniversary of Dr. Amit Sengupta, founder of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, referred to as Praja Arogya Vedika in AP. Senior doctors and health advocates who participated in the seminar discussed key healthcare issues facing the people in Andhra Pradesh.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. A. Purnanand commended Praja Arogya Vedika's efforts in an era that he characterised as lacking social consciousness. Dr. Purnanand highlighted systemic shortcomings that have eroded trust within patients. He referred to the trend of many seeking advice from unqualified sources, rather than trained medical professionals.

Paediatrician Dr. G. Surendra emphasised the importance of health awareness among economic classes. "If poor are not able to access medicare due to financial reasons, it translates to even middle class not having appropriate facilities to get treated," he maintained.

Praja Arogya Vedika state general secretary T. Kameswara Rao criticised moves favouring privatisation of healthcare services in the country. While acknowledging universal recommendations that governments allocate six per cent of GDP to the medical and health sector, he warned that expanding private healthcare without strengthening government services will lead to injustice for most citizens.

Prominent psychiatrist and author Dr. Indla Ramasubba Reddy highlighted deteriorating mental health and family relationships as "a dangerous sign" for the society. He noted that substance abuse patterns have evolved beyond traditional alcohol and tobacco addiction.

The psychiatrist maintained that family relationships are strong only when there is emotional management along with IQ. He advocated emotional intelligence for overcoming these challenges.

Dr. Ramasubba Reddy wanted the government to completely eradicate drugs like marijuana. He asked parents to spend quality time with their children, so that they do not develop destructive habits.