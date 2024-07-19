Head Constable Attacked by Stick-Wielding Man with Uniform Phobia in Tirupati

Hyderabad: A head Constable was attacked from behind with a stick, while on duty in Sadhupeta Centre of Gudur in Tirupati district. The incident was captured on CCTV.



During the preliminary investigation, police were stunned to learn that the accused, Lalthu Kalindi, a resident of West Bengal, experiences a psychotic episode upon seeing police in uniforms.



The victim, identified as Swamy Dass, is a head constable at the Gudur Rural police station. He was rushed to the Gudur Area Hospital, later he was shifted to Tirupati for advanced medical treatment.



The accused was arrested and a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.





