HDPT Appoints District Coordinator for Nellore

Nellore:The Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust, operating under the endowments department of the Andhra Pradesh government, has appointed a district coordinator for Nellore to boost its religious outreach activities.

In an official communication dated April 6, 2026, HDPT chairman Dr Dasari Srinivasulu (Retd. IAS) announced the appointment of P.T. Jagannadhas as the Nellore district coordinator.



The appointment comes following Jagannadhas’ consent to voluntarily support the Trust’s initiatives aimed at promoting and protecting Hindu Dharma. His services will be utilised to coordinate and ensure the successful conduct of religious programmes and meetings across the district.



HDPT is conducting various activities statewide to promote religious awareness and cultural values, with coordinators playing a pivotal role in implementing these initiatives at the district level.

