HC Warns of Contempt Against CS Over Transfer Issue

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure with Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand for failing to implement its earlier directions to transfer certain officers to non-focal posts and submit a compliance report.

A two-judge Bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice A. Hariharanadha Sarma, while hearing the matter, took exception to the non-implementation of its order directing the transfer of officers selected through the Group-I Mains examination and presently working in various departments to non-focal positions.

The Bench indicated that it was inclined to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Chief Secretary for non-compliance. However, it granted him an opportunity to appear in person before the court on Wednesday and explain the reasons for the failure to implement the order.