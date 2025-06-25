HC Seeks Responses On Vizag Encroachment Petition

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the AP government, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the district collector of Visakhapatnam, and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to respond to a petition filed by P.L.V.N. Murthy Yadav, a Jana Sena corporator in the GVMC. Murthy Yadav’s petition seeks the High Court’s urgent intervention regarding alleged encroachments along Jail Road, near Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy Central Park in Ward No. 31.

In his writ petition, Murthy Yadav claims that illegal vending units have proliferated along the roadside, causing public inconvenience, health hazards, and traffic congestion. He accuses GVMC officials of turning a blind eye to these violations and allegedly encouraging them through inaction, which has led to revenue loss and civic disorder.

Murthy Yadav's petition names the State of Andhra Pradesh, the GVMC, the district collector of Visakhapatnam, and the VMRDA as respondents. He is appealing for a court order to remove the encroachments and to establish regular checkpoints and patrols in the affected area.

He argues that the unchecked vending activities violate Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the constitution, which guarantee equality before the law, the right to practice any profession, and the right to life with dignity.