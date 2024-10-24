HC reserves verdict on Vidya Sagar’s plea challenging judicial remand in Mumbai actress case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its judgement on a petition filed by Kukkala Vidya Sagar challenging the imposition of judicial remand by a city court in connection with the Mumbai actress Jethwani case.A single-judge bench headed by Justice Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi heard the matter on Wednesday.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the state government, and the petitioner’s counsel, T. Niranjan Reddy, presented their arguments.



After hearing both parties, the court announced that the hearing in the case was complete and reserved the verdi



