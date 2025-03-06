HC Orders Demolition of Illegal Wall Near Sea

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the AP Coastal Management Authority to lodge a complaint with the police so as to initiate action against a company owned by former MP Vijayasai Reddy’s daughter Penaka Neha Reddy, who erected a concrete wall in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Bheemunipatnam.

The court ordered that the cost for the demolition of the wall be recovered from the company.

A two-judge division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi held a hearing on a PIL filed by Jana Sena corporator Murthy Yadav here on Wednesday.

The PIL complained that officials were not taking action against Neha Reddy even as her company was erecting a permanent concrete wall very close to the sea falling under CRZ-1 limits at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district. He sought demolition of such structures and restoration of natural habitations.

Another plea was also filed on the same lines by Gramabhivrudhi Seva Sangham head Ganta Nukaraju.

The court sharply criticised the officials for their failure to act despite violation of norms regarding constructions near the sea. It ordered the constitution of a committee with the AP Coastal Zone Management Authority member secretary, GVMC commissioner and the Visakhapatnam Collector to identify and report to the court on the constructions done in violation of CRZ norms along the coastline at Bheemunipatnam.

Special government pleader Pranathi informed the court that all illegal constructions were demolished except for an old building and some toilets.

However, petitioner’s counsel, KS Murthy, argued that the concrete wall was demolished only partially. The wall on the surface was only demolished, while the foundation beneath the sand remained intact, it was stated.

The court directed the municipal commissioner to recover the total cost for demolition of the concrete wall from the company owned by the former MP’s daughter.