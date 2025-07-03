HC Orders AP To Fix Accountability For Flood Mismanagement

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to identify those responsible for floods in the city and to initiate action against them, posting the next hearing for October 8.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Ch. Ravi heard a PIL filed by journalist N. Bhupathi Rao, who alleged that the government failed to adequately alert people about the floods and sought action against those at fault.

The petitioner’s counsel, Kasa Jaganmohan Reddy, argued that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu moved from his official residence at Undavalli to the control room for safety after learning about the floods. He also claimed that illegal constructions along the Krishna River flood bank contributed to the flooding.

The bench asked who would take responsibility for the loss of lives and whether any internal inquiry had been conducted.

Special government pleader S. Pranathi contended that it would not be possible to hold any individual responsible for the floods.

Nevertheless, the court directed an inquiry to identify those responsible and to submit details.