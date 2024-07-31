HC notices to AP Speaker on Jagan’s plea for LoP

Andhra Pradesh High Court has served notices to the AP legislature secretary general and the secretary of Assembly Speaker, directing them to file counters on the matter of according the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status to the former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Cheemalapati Ravi held a hearing on Tuesday on a plea filed by the former CM seeking a direction to grant him the LoP status.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s counsel S. Sriram argued that the petitioner was the leader of the YSRC legislature party and maintained that he should be granted the LoP status in the Assembly.

Advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas argued that Jagan Mohan Reddy made the Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and minister for finance and legislative affairs Payyavula Keshav as respondents in this case in their individual capacity and ruled out any such need.

When the court asked who was responsible for making the decision on this matter, the AG said the Assembly Speaker was the deciding authority.

The court opined that there was a need to conduct a thorough hearing on this matter as there was no plea for an interim order. After hearing both the parties, the court posted the next hearing in the case after three weeks.