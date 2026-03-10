HC Holds Hearing On Sunil Naik’s Pre-Arrest Bail Plea

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has held a hearing on a petition for grant of anticipatory bail, filed by the Bihar cadre senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Naik, and posted the next hearing to March 12.

A single judge bench of Justice Venkata Jyotirmai Pratapa heard the petition here on Monday, seeking grant of pre-arrest bail in the case of custodial torture of former MP and Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Raju was booked by the Nagarampalem police in Guntur in 2024.

The court extended the earlier orders with regard to his cooperation with the ongoing inquiry. It asked him to appear before the investigation officer.

Petitioner’s counsel Ashwani Kumar argued that his client’s name was initially not included in the FIR, but was added after a change of the government, and that this was done with political reasons. He ruled out any link for the petitioner in the arrest, custody and torture of the former MP.

Senior counsel Sidddartha Agarwal appearing for police argued that Sunil Naik was already arrested in Patna and his plea for anticipatory bail had no maintainability except for the filing of a petition seeking regular bail.

After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the case.





HC holds hearing on anticipatory bail plea of MLC Ananta Babu’s wife Lakshmi Durga

The Andhra Pradesh High Court held a hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of MLC Ananta Babu’s wife Lakshmi Durga on Monday.

The court directed the registry to get more details on orders issued by the SC and ST court in Rajamahendravaram. This follows confusion on the issue of summons and later the issue of non-bailable warrants against her.

The single judge bench of Justice Venkata Jyotirmai Pratapa wondered why a confusion was prevailing in the earlier orders issued by the SC and ST court in Rajamahendravaram.

Petitioner’s senior counsel Raghu submitted to the court that the SC and ST court issued a non-bailable warrant, but later a stay order was sought.

The court asked the registry to find out details with regard to the issue of NBW by the SC and ST court and posted the next hearing to Tuesday.

HC hears petition seeking transfer of IRR case to CBI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has held a hearing on a petition filed by former MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy seeking transfer of a case booked against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, ministers Nara Lokesh, P Narayana and others to the CBI.

The case related to the alleged scam in the alignment of the Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

A single-judge bench of Justice V.J. Pratapa held a hearing here on Monday. Petitioner's counsel Jada Sravan Kumar argued that there were irregularities in the alignment of IRR and the master plan, when Chandrababu Naidu was the CM and Lokesh and Narayana were ministers in the 2014-19 period.

He also argued that the CID had taken up an inquiry and collected evidence and it even filed a charge sheet in the case. However, with the change of government in 2024, the CID started acting differently and efforts have been made to close the case. He sought transfer of the case to CBI.

After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the case for next hearing to March 16.