HC Hears Muslims’ Plea For ‘Chandranna Pelli Kanuka’ Benefit

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court heard on Wednesday a petition seeking direction to the state government to extend financial assistance of ₹1 lakh as marriage gift under the “Chandranna Pelli Kanuka” scheme to the Muslim minority community too.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi directed the state government to file a counter affidavit within two weeks in this regard.

Muslim Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi president Sheik Nagul Meera has filed the petition on behalf of the Muslim community.

Petitioner’s counsel Basheer Ahmad, who is also Muslim League state president, informed the division bench that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had ahead of the 2024 general elections made a poll promise to extend a financial aid of ₹1 lakh under the Chandranna Pelli Kanuka scheme to the Muslim minorities.

The counsel sought the court’s directions to the state government that it provide financial aid to Muslims under the scheme, wherein ₹1 lakh is provided to couples involving inter-caste marriage.

The state government’s counsel submitted to the court that the scheme is under formulation and assured to implement it soon.

After hearing both parties, the High Court asked the state government to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case for next hearing after two weeks.