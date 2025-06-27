HC Extends Interim Bail to PSR Anjaneyulu by Two Months

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has extended the interim bail granted to senior IPS officer P.S.R. Anjaneyulu by two months.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Y. Lakshmana Rao held a hearing on Thursday on a petition seeking an extension of the interim bail in the case concerning alleged irregularities in the evaluation of Group-1 mains examination answer scripts.

The petitioner’s counsel, Nagesh Reddy, informed the court that his client had undergone bypass surgery on Wednesday and requested an extension, as the current interim bail was due to expire on Thursday.

The court accepted the plea and extended the interim bail by two months. The hearing on the regular bail petition has been deferred to August 28.