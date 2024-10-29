HC dismisses Vidya Sagar's challenge to judicial remand

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by businessman Kukkala Vidya Sagar, who challenged the judicial remand imposed by a city court in a case involving a complaint from Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani.

A single-judge bench led by Justice Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi heard the plea on Monday. The court found no justification to overturn the city court’s orders, dismissing the petitioner’s claim that police failed to inform him and his family about the reasons for his arrest.

The case was registered by Ibrahimpatnam police based on a complaint from the actress, leading to Vidya Sagar’s arrest. After the city court imposed a judicial remand, Vidya Sagar appealed to the High Court.

The High Court directed the police to implement a uniform system for providing written reasons for arrests, which will help defendants protect themselves against custodial remand and seek bail.