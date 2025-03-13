HC dismisses Posani’s quash plea

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed a lunch motion petition filed by actor Posani Krishna Murali seeking to quash the prisoner transit (PT) warrant issued by the CID.

A single-judge bench, headed by Justice N. Harinath, heard the case on Wednesday. During the hearing, state public prosecutor M. Lakhmi Narayana submitted that the PT warrant was being implemented as the actor was being transported from Kurnool district jail to a magistrate in Mangalagiri.

The court observed that once a PT warrant is executed, no further orders can be issued and, accordingly, dismissed the petition.