HC directs police to stop further action against Pawan Kalyan in criminal case

Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued directions to the police to stop further action pertaining to a criminal case booked against the deputy chief minister K. Pawan Kalyan for making unsavoury remarks against the village/ward volunteers and posted the next hearing after four weeks.



A single judge bench headed by Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar held hearing here on Tuesday on a plea filed by the Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to strike off the criminal case booked against him by the police for his remarks on volunteers.



The Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan earlier made comments against the volunteers during his Varahi Yatra claiming that some of them were behind the missing of a large number of girls and women in the state. There was hue and cry on his remarks and the then government had issued a GO with a direction to the public prosecutor file a criminal case at Guntur court. Then the case was transferred to the fourth additional district judge court for hearing. Recently, the Dy CM moved the High Court with a plea to strike down the criminal case booked agaist him.



