HC Directs CID to Place Records of Cases Involving Financial Irregularities Before It

Vijayawada:The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the CID to submit all details pertaining to the cases of liquor and AP FiberNet involving financial irregularities worth thousands of crores of rupees.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa held a hearing here on Tuesday on two review petitions filed by a retired railway employee Yemu Kondala Rao challenging the ACB Court’s order to refuse giving documents pertaining to cases booked by the CID on scams dealing with liquor and FiberNet when present Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the CM during 2014-19.



Petitioner’s counsel Jada Sravan Kumar argued that the CID booked cases against then CM Naidu and his former ministers and some officials during the regime previous government with regard to financial irregularities in liquor and FiberNet scam cases. He further argued that the ACB court was closing cases booked against CM Naidu and others one by one and submitted that when the petitioner asked for records pertaining to the cases, the ACB court refused to give, stating that it could not give to the third party.



He pointed out that though the CID booked cases and collected evidence from the witnesses, the CID filed a closure report in the ACB court under the provision ‘mistake of fact’ and submitted that the ACB court closed the case pertaining to AP skill development case.



The counsel also argued that though the special court exists for trying cases against the public representatives, the ACB court proceeded to close the case without having jurisdiction.



After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the case for next hearing to February 3.