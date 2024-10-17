HC directs AP to submit details on use of TDP flag colours for Anna Canteens

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has called for an explanation from the state government regarding the use of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) flag colours to paint Anna Canteen buildings. This came in response to a PIL challenging the move, which was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi.

The PIL was filed by N. Chandrasekhar Reddy, former president of the AP NGOs Association. The petitioner’s counsel, Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, argued that government funds were being used to paint public buildings, including Anna Canteens, with the colours yellow and red, which match the TDP flag. He referred to a previous High Court ruling, which prohibited the use of ruling party colours for government buildings.



The counsel reminded the court of an earlier instance where a thin blue stripe was used on the Secretariat buildings during the previous government’s tenure, leading to several petitions and a verdict against such practices. He contended that the current government was violating this precedent by using yellow and red on Anna Canteens and should not apply double standards on the issue.



After hearing arguments from both sides, the court directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit with all relevant details. Notices were issued to the Chief Secretary and the Municipal Administration Principal Secretary. The case has been adjourned for six weeks.



