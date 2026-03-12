HC Asks Anantha Babu’s Wife To Appear For Inquiry In Driver Murder Case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed Lakshmi Durga, wife of MLC Anantha Babu, to appear before the investigating officer in connection with the murder of driver Subramanyam.

A single judge bench of Justice Venkata Jyotirmai Pratapa, while hearing a petition filed by Lakshmi Durga challenging the non-bailable warrant issued by the SC and ST court, directed her to attend the inquiry from March 16 to March 30 between 10 am and 5 pm.

The court asked her to provide all details related to the case during the inquiry. It observed that the SC and ST court is scheduled to hear the case on March 30 and may take further action thereafter.

Earlier, the police filed a supplementary chargesheet before the SC and ST court in Rajamahendravaram stating that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation. Based on this, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her.