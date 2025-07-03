HC Allows Kotipalli–Narsapur Railway Realignment Survey

 Top
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh
3 July 2025 1:31 AM IST

A Division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi heard a petition challenging the realignment and land acquisition on Wednesday: Reports

Andhra Pradesh High Court — Screengrab/X

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has lifted its earlier stay on conducting a survey for the realignment of the Kotipalli–Narsapur railway line.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi heard a petition challenging the realignment and land acquisition on Wednesday.

The court directed railway authorities to proceed with the survey expeditiously and carry forward the execution of the project. It also advised them to keep a close watch to ensure no political leaders or influential persons benefit improperly from the realignment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
