Haylofts destroyed in fire during election campaign in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
8 May 2024 5:29 AM GMT
Representational Image

Kurnool: Three haylofts were destroyed in a fire accident that erupted during an election campaign event at Madhavaram village in Velugodu mandal on Tuesday.

Police reports indicate that sparks from firecrackers, used to welcome the campaign team led by Srisailam MLA Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, ignited the dry hay stored in the lofts. Fortunately, a fire tender arrived swiftly and contained the flames before further damage could occur.
The Velugodu police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
