Harshavardhan Raju Takes Charge As Prakasam SP; Damodar Receives Grand Farewell

NELLORE: V. Harshavardhan Raju assumed charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP) of Prakasam district on Sunday. He was felicitated by senior police officials, including ASP (Admin) K. Nageswara Rao and Additional ASP (AR) K. Srinivasa Rao, along with all DSPs, CIs, RIs and SIs.

Speaking on the occasion, the new SP said that maintaining law and order, curbing crime, tackling cyber offences and ensuring the safety of women and children would be his top priorities.

“It is a privilege to serve in a district named after freedom fighter and Andhra Pradesh’s first Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu. I will strive to uphold its honour through dedicated policing,” he said.

He assured that the police would remain accessible to the public, act firmly against crime and anti-social activities, and strengthen women’s safety measures, including awareness about the Shakti app. “There will be no compromise on peace and security. Our goal is to make Prakasam a crime-free district,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district police accorded a grand farewell to outgoing SP A.R. Damodar, who has been transferred as SP of Vizianagaram after serving in Prakasam for 14 months. A ceremonial parade, floral tributes and an open-top jeep procession marked the send-off, reflecting the affection of police personnel.

Damodar, recalling his tenure, thanked the public, media and police staff for their cooperation. “Together, we strengthened law and order, curbed ganja cultivation, tackled crimes against women and children, ensured effective bandobust and traffic management, and implemented welfare measures for staff. The support I received will remain unforgettable,” he said, extending gratitude to the state government for the opportunity.

Senior officers, DSPs, CIs, SIs and staff participated in both ceremonies.