Harish Kumar Gupta Assumes Charge As AP DGP For Two-Year Term

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta officially assumed charge as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) of Andhra Pradesh at the state police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday. A 1992-batch officer, Gupta has been serving as the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement and had been holding full additional charge as in-charge DGP in recent months.

Gupta’s appointment as the full-time DGP followed the shortlisting of eligible officers by the state government and the submission of their profiles to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC recommended three names, from which the state government selected Gupta.

He will now serve a fixed term of two years from the date of assuming office, irrespective of his retirement date. Senior police officials extended greetings and best wishes to the newly appointed DGP during a formal ceremony.

Notably, Gupta had also served as DGP during the 2024 general elections after being appointed by the Election Commission on May 6. He held the post until June 19. After the change in government, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao was appointed DGP based on seniority and served until his retirement in January this year. Gupta then resumed the role as in-charge DGP from February 1, continuing until his formal appointment now as the full-time head of the state police force.