Hari-Hara Temple to come up over 60 acres in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur will have an exclusive spiritual and tourism project on its outskirts in the form of Hari-Hara Temple spread over 60 acres.

The mastermind of the project is Damodar Gowranga Das, in-charge of Anantapur ISKCON, who is being supported by his close friends.

The temple will have the first ever 300-feet high Shivalingam of 10 floors, wherein one crore Shivalingams will be consecrated, along with a 108-feet long idol of Lord Vishnu.

Though many donors and devotees wanted the project near Vijayawada or Visakhapatnam, the temple team led by Damodar Gowranga Das finalised the venue in Anantapur district.

In this regard, Damodar Das received advice from his close friends and schoolmates Prasad Sthapathi and Srinivas Sthapathi. They wanted the project to highlight Sanathana Dharma involving all Hindu sections, whether following the Shaiva or Vaishnava traditions.

Incidentally, Prasad and Srinivas have been involved in several major temple projects across the country. Srinivasan Sthapathi said they have designed 10 floors, wherein each floor will have one lakh Shivalingams within the 300-feet Shivalingam.

Another unique factor is that when an Abhishekam is performed, each of the one crore Shivalingam as well as the main Shivalingam will be involved in the ritual. In the Panapakkam of Shiva Lingam, all Jyotirlingas and Astadasa Shaktis will be set up.

The 108 feet statue of Lord Maha Vishnu with the Sri Chakram will be part of the spiritual project.

Prasad Sthapathi said there will be digital media with modern technology to make every person, especially children, have a clear knowledge of Sanatana Dharma.

The Bhumi Puja at the land will be in June. The entire project will be completed in five years.



