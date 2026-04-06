Hare Krishna to Hold Cultural Camp for Children

Kakinada:The Hare Krishna Movement will organise a cultural camp from May 4 to 24 for children, running from 9 am to 3 pm. The camp aims to develop personality and cultural awareness through eternal knowledge, achieve mental peace and emotional stability through yoga and meditation, foster creativity, build self-confidence, and nurture discipline, leadership, and team spirit in a joyful learning environment.

Organiser Vaikuntheswara Dasa said the Cultural Camp-2026 is not merely a collection of activities, but a strong foundation for a child’s future and a happy life. “It is a spiritual and cultural journey designed to unleash the inner potential of every child. In an era of increasing digital influence, the camp provides a platform for children to reconnect with values, nature, and creativity,” he added.



He urged parents to enroll their children, saying that by the end of the camp, participants would gain confidence, positive attitude, improved concentration, discipline, emotional control, and a deeper connection to values, culture, and spirituality. Children will also have opportunities to express themselves through art, speech, and performance, helping them grow into responsible and compassionate individuals.

