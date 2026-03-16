Hard Struggle for ASR’s Tribals, Ambulance in Constant Repair

Visakhapatnam: Vantula Malathi, a member of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, known as Kondhu, collapsed while visiting his farmland in Ananthagiri mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, on Monday. There began a long struggle to save his life.

His relatives carried him back home on foot. However, when they contacted the Pinnakota primary health centre for an ambulance, they were informed that the vehicle was unavailable due to repairs in Devarapalli. With no private vehicles accessible either, Malathi remained at home while his family waited for transportation to a medical facility.

This incident highlights the fragile healthcare infrastructure in the tribal belt.

The Pinnakota PHC serves as a crucial hub for nearly 70 villages across the Kiwarla, Peddakota, Pinnakota, and Jinabadu Panchayats, catering to a population of about 10,000. Residents allege that the ambulance is "always under repair," leaving them vulnerable during emergencies.

“Ironically, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan had recently visited the nearby Ballagaru village to lay the foundation stone for road development works,” says CPM leader K Govinda Rao. Locals argue that with road construction underway, ambulance services can be accessible. However, the absence of a functioning vehicle continues to put lives at risk.

Residents are now demanding the immediate provision of a new ambulance at Pinnakota PHC and the introduction of an RTC bus service connecting Visakhapatnam to Pinnakota. Although the stretch from Devarapalli to Pinnakota is paved, the lack of bus connectivity forces villagers to rely on auto-rickshaws for daily travel. In emergencies, the unavailability of auto-rickshaws has even led to fatalities.

Vanthala Chanti, a relative of Malati, expressed his anguish and warned, "Provide an ambulance for Pinnakota immediately and introduce an RTC bus service from Visakhapatnam to Pinnakota; otherwise, we will stage a protest march using horses." This demand has gained political traction, with CPIM leader K Govinda Rao extending support to the villagers.