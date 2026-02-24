Harassment, Missing Minor Among 123 Paints At Grievance Meet

Nellore: A case of alleged harassment in the name of love was among 123 complaints received during the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme at the District Police Office in Nellore on Monday.

A woman from Manubolu mandal alleged that a youth, Santosh, had been harassing her daughter and issuing death threats when confronted, besides intimidating family members.

Superintendent of police Ajitha Vejendla assured complainants that all petitions would be investigated strictly in accordance with the law and directed officers to act promptly and responsibly.

Other complaints included a missing minor girl from Kanigiri mandal, a ₹1.5 lakh cheating case related to land document processing in Kota, alleged land encroachment despite court orders, a house burglary involving gold theft, and domestic violence.

The SP reiterated that all grievances would be examined and resolved within the legal framework.