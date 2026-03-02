Handloom Expo at Shilparamam Offers Direct Market To Weavers

Tirupati: The State Handloom Expo underway at Shilparamam, Tirupati, is providing weavers with a direct platform to sell their products to customers, eliminating middlemen.

The 14-day exhibition, titled ‘Hathkargha Mela’, began on February 22 after a gap of nearly one year and will continue until March 7. The expo is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm and is attracting both local residents and pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

About 65 stalls have been set up by weavers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Delhi and Jharkhand. Shilparamam Administrative Officer (Programmes) K. Khadarvalli said the expo aims to promote and preserve traditional handlooms, handicrafts and rural cultural heritage.

A wide range of handloom sarees, including Pochampalli, Venkatagiri, Gadwal, handloom pattu, Jamdani and Mangalagiri, are available. Dress materials, khadi garments, shirting fabrics, bedsheets, pottery items and handicrafts are also on sale.

Imitation jewellery stalls and the Narasapur crochet lace stall, offering children’s dresses, divan sets and bedsheets, have emerged as major attractions. Nearly 70 per cent of the stalls have reported good sales so far. Khadarvalli said sales had been encouraging and appealed to the public to visit the expo and support artisans by purchasing directly from them.



