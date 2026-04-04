Handicrafts Emerge as Key to Women’s Self-Reliance: Collector

Vijayawada: Emphasising the potential of handicrafts, NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha said the sector is emerging as a key driver of women’s economic self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

He made the remarks during a visit to a handicrafts training programme organised for women self-help groups under RAISE at the DRDA office in Gollapudi, Vijayawada Rural, on Saturday.

Around 140 women participated in the workshop, which covered fabric design, tote bag making, glass painting and Tanjore painting. The programme focused on upgrading traditional skills while introducing modern design techniques and quality standards to meet market demand.

The collector said handicraft products continue to enjoy strong demand and can provide women with a steady source of income. He urged participants to make effective use of such training programmes.

He added that the district administration is conducting special training sessions to enhance skills and confidence among women. Participants are also being trained in marketing strategies to help them promote and sell their products.

“The aim is to enable women to convert these skills into self-employment opportunities,” he said.

DRDA project director A.N.V. Nanchara Rao and other officials were present.