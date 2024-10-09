Hamsa Vahana Seva Captivates Devotees at Srisailam

Kurnool: As part of the Dasara celebrations, the Hamsa Vahana Seva was conducted on Tuesday, marking the sixth day of Vahanaseva for Swamy and Ammavaru. During this event, the utsavamurthy of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru were specially adorned and placed on the Hamsa Vahanam for pujas, enthralling the devotees. Additionally, the Pushpa Pallaki Seva was performed for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru, during which they were decorated with a variety of flowers and paraded in a flower palanquin accompanied by various Mangala Vadyam.

The seva featured an array of flowers, including Yerra Banti, Pasupu Banti, Tella Chemanti, Pasupu Chemanti, Kanakambaram, Dutch roses, Ashoka leaf garlands, Kagada flowers, orchids, Nandi Vardhanam, and Garuda Vardhanam. In the morning, a range of rituals was performed, such as Pratahkala Puja, special Kumkumarchana, Navavaranarchana, Japanusthanam, Parayanam, Chandihomam, Panchakshari, Bhramari, Bala Japanusthanam, Chandiparayanam, Chaturveda Parayanam, and Kumari Puja. In the evening, additional rituals included Rudrahomam, Rudrayaganga Japam, Rudra Parayanam, along with Japam, recitation, Navavaranarchana, Kumkumarchana, and Chandi Homam.