Halt Illegal YSRC Construction In Tiruvuru, AP MLA Tells Officials

The MLA alleged that Dara Srinivasa Rao had grabbed the land in Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari choultry complex with the help of suspended endowment department assistant commissioner K. Shanti.

Srinivasa Rao pointed out that Srinivasa Rao had started constructing a commercial complex on the land during the previous YSRC government’s tenure.

According to information, Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Choultry had been a rest house for devotees and pilgrims visiting Bhadrachalam. However, Srinivasa Rao, who is also the choultry dharma kartha, ignored notices of nagara panchayat and initiated the construction of an illegal commercial complex on the choultry land.

On Monday, the Tiruvuru MLA, who inspected illegal structures constructed on the drain canals in the town, instructed officials to halt the construction of the commercial complex on the endowments land of Srinivasa Rao.