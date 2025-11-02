Halloween Finds A Home In Vizag’s Youth Culture

Visakhapatnam: Halloween celebrations in Visakhapatnam are flourishing with enthusiasm, reflecting the city’s vibrant community spirit. Students and professionals are coming together to embrace the spooky season, turning November into a joyful celebration of creativity and connection.

Urban cafés and several college campuses have become lively hubs for Halloween activities, hosting events that beautifully blend global influences with local culture. The growing excitement has attracted event management companies, which are organising themed gatherings such as Halloween Carnivals, Halloween Parties, and Spooky Nights. These events encourage participants to dress up, experiment with makeup, and showcase playful, eerie looks — offering a fun, expressive way to celebrate.

Event organiser Rohan Tandon observed a particularly positive trend: more women are showing interest in taking part in Halloween festivities. “It’s wonderful to see so many women eager to join the fun. They’re buying tickets early and coming prepared,” he said. Ticket prices range from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, with special discounts to make events more accessible for women and couples.

Trinath Samsani, who is hosting a celebration on the night of November 1, said his event will feature upbeat music and delicious food, with tickets priced at Rs 200 to encourage wider participation.

Halloween’s charm is extending beyond college campuses, drawing in working professionals as well. S. Satvik and his wife Anusha, who joined the festivities, said it felt refreshing to be part of something unique. Anusha, dressed in a look inspired by international Halloween trends, laughed, “It’s okay if we’re a little late to the party — it’s Sunday tomorrow!”

Rohan also highlighted the sense of camaraderie among students as they plan their costumes and makeup together, capturing the joy of campus life. “Vizag is a beach city that welcomes new experiences, and its people are genuinely open to global cultures — making them their own,” he remarked.