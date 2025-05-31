Hall Tickets Released For Mega DSC 2025

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh announced the release of hall tickets for the mega DSC-2025 on Saturday. The hall tickets are available on cse.ap.gov.in and can also be downloaded through WhatsApp Mana Mitra by sending a message to 95523 00009.

On the occasion, Lokesh said, “Our commitment of conducting the Mega DSC has been fulfilled. Candidates must now do their best in DSC.”





He refuted allegations of YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on mistakes in SSC exam papers valuation. He maintained that the evaluation has been done with 99.75 per cent accuracy.



Replying to a question, he pointed out that recounting / reverification is a process that has been going on since time immemorial. This year too, 34,709 students applied for recounting / reverification of 66,363 scripts. Of this, discrepancies have been found in 11,175 scripts (16.8 per cent) of 10,159 students and corrected.



“Action has been taken against those responsible,” the minister said. In this regard, he objected to what he called a smearing campaign.”