Half Litre Of Nano Urea Equals One Bag Of Conventional Urea: Collector

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers from across the NTR district received clarity and assurance on fertiliser supply and related issues through the ‘Dial Your Collector’ programme held on Friday. NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha personally interacted with callers, patiently listening to their queries and immediately coordinating with officials for on-the-spot solutions.



The programme drew as many as 45 phone calls from farmers belonging to Jaggaiahpeta, A. Konduru, Thiruvuru, Nandigama, Gollapudi and other regions. Dr Lakshmisha sought detailed information from farmers, such as the extent of crops cultivated, the quantity of fertiliser already lifted, additional requirements and field-level challenges being faced. He simultaneously reviewed stock positions with officials and issued orders to ensure timely supply.

The collector advised farmers not to overuse fertilisers and urged them to follow scientific recommendations. He pointed out that agricultural scientists recommend applying 30 kg of urea per acre as three split doses at planting, 30 days, and 60 days after transplantation. He encouraged farmers to use nano urea in the second and third phases, explaining that half a litre of nano urea spray is equivalent to one bag of conventional urea. Farmers who participated in the programme responded positively, assuring the Collector that they would use nano urea and motivate fellow farmers to adopt it as well for higher yields, soil health, and environmental protection.

Dr Lakshmisha underlined that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has ensured an adequate supply of fertilisers and that no farmer would face difficulty in distribution on an acreage and requirement basis. Appealing to farmers not to believe rumours or panic, he informed them that the Command Control Room with phone number 91549 70454 at the collectorate is active and available for any clarifications.

District agricultural officer DMF Vijayakumari, district cooperative officer Dr S. Srinivas Reddy, and MARKFED Officer Naga Mallika were among those present during the interactive programme.



