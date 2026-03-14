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Half-Day Schools in AP From March 16

Andhra Pradesh
14 March 2026 8:06 PM IST

The mid-day meal programme will continue during this period to ensure that students receive the necessary nutrition

Half-Day Schools in AP From March 16
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Representational Image. (Source:DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced half-day schools across the state from March 16.

School education director V. Vijay Rama Raju issued a communique directing schools to implement half-day classes until the end of the academic year in view of rising temperatures.

Accordingly, classes from I to X will be held from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm. The schedule will apply to all schools, including government, zilla parishad, municipal, aided and private recognised unaided institutions in the state.

The mid-day meal programme will continue during this period to ensure that students receive the necessary nutrition.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh government vijayawada Half-day schools Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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