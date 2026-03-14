Half-Day Schools in AP From March 16

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced half-day schools across the state from March 16.

School education director V. Vijay Rama Raju issued a communique directing schools to implement half-day classes until the end of the academic year in view of rising temperatures.

Accordingly, classes from I to X will be held from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm. The schedule will apply to all schools, including government, zilla parishad, municipal, aided and private recognised unaided institutions in the state.

The mid-day meal programme will continue during this period to ensure that students receive the necessary nutrition.