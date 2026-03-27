Hailstorm Causes Havoc in Malingavalasa of ASR District, Villagers Terrified

Visakhapatnam: A sudden hailstorm swept through Malingavalasa village in Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday afternoon, shocking residents and causing chaos.

The weather changed dramatically in the afternoon, as powerful winds started sweeping through the area. A heavy hailstorm followed soon, blanketing the village in white within minutes.

The intensity and size of hailstones panicked villagers, forcing them to rush indoors for safety. It left children and elderly frightened.

The storm disrupted daily life, creating muddy, difficult-to-navigate roads and causing power outages. Farmers reported significant damage to their mango crops and banana plantations.

Village elders remarked that seeing their fields and doorsteps covered in hail had been a surreal experience for them.

Villagers have started complaining to authorities about heavy loss of their crops.