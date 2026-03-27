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Hailstorm Causes Havoc in Malingavalasa of ASR District, Villagers Terrified

Andhra Pradesh
27 March 2026 9:56 PM IST

A heavy hailstorm followed soon, blanketing the village in white within minutes

Hailstorm Causes Havoc in Malingavalasa of ASR District, Villagers Terrified
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Particles of ice fell during a sudden hailstorm that swept through Malingavalasa village under Ananthagiri Mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday. (Photo by Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: A sudden hailstorm swept through Malingavalasa village in Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday afternoon, shocking residents and causing chaos.

The weather changed dramatically in the afternoon, as powerful winds started sweeping through the area. A heavy hailstorm followed soon, blanketing the village in white within minutes.

The intensity and size of hailstones panicked villagers, forcing them to rush indoors for safety. It left children and elderly frightened.

The storm disrupted daily life, creating muddy, difficult-to-navigate roads and causing power outages. Farmers reported significant damage to their mango crops and banana plantations.

Village elders remarked that seeing their fields and doorsteps covered in hail had been a surreal experience for them.

Villagers have started complaining to authorities about heavy loss of their crops.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hailstorm Visakhapatnam extreme weather andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
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