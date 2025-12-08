Habitual Offender With 50+ Cases Held By Chittoor Police

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district police arrested a most wanted inter-state criminal involved in several offences, including rape, attempts to murder and drug cases. The accused, John Alex, 35, a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was caught near Thommidinnapalem Cross while moving in the area to commit another offence.

According to DSP T. Sainath, the arrest followed a complaint on December 3 by a woman from Anupu ST Colony in Gudipala mandal, who approached the police with injuries. A case was registered and she was shifted to the Chittoor Government Hospital for examination and treatment.

On the instructions of superintendent of police Tushar Dudi, a special team, led by DSP Sainath with Inspector Sridhar Naidu and sub-inspector Ram Mohan, tracked the accused under surveillance and arrested him on Sunday.

Sainath said Alex is a habitual offender with a long criminal background and was first arrested in 2010. He later became involved in theft, robbery, murder, attempts to murder and ganja and drug trafficking cases. A rowdy sheet was opened against him at Katpadi police station. He is facing over 50 cases in Tamil Nadu and one in Chittoor district.

After his release from jail in 2023, he reportedly stayed in Gudipala to avoid police and gained contact with the victim’s family. He kidnapped the woman, attacked her parents and brother, confined her for a week, during which he assaulted her multiple times, before dropping her near her house on December 1. He was arrested when he returned and tried to approach her again.