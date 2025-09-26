GVMC's Zones Increased to 10 from 8 for Efficient Administration

Visakhapatnam: State Government has formally approved the reorganisation of zones within the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to make their administration more efficient.

As part of it, the existing eight zones have been increased to 10. The move aims to improve overall service delivery throughout the city.

In this regard, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg convened a meeting of the department heads on Thursday to discuss the rollout of the new zonal structure. He directed officials to swiftly draft proposals for establishing administrative offices in newly constituted zones.

Under the revised framework, GVMC will now comprise 10 zones, each delineated by specific ward allocations and geographic coverage.

Bheemunipatnam zone will include wards 1 to 4, spanning 58.884 sq. km. Madhurawada will cover wards 5 to 8 and 98, totalling 95.668 sq. km. East zone encompasses wards 9 to 13, and 15 to 23, and 28, covering an area of 48.527 sq. k,. North zone comprises wards 14, 24 to 26, 42 to 51, and 53 to 55, covering an area of 19.928 sq. km.

South Zone includes wards 27, 29 to 39, and 41, covering an area of 9.698 sq. km. West Zone encompasses wards 40, 52, 56 to 63, and 89 to 92, totalling 72.937 sq. km. Pendurthi zone covers wards 88 and 93 to 97, with an area of 75.038 sq. km.

Gajuwaka zone, the largest in terms of area, will include wards 64 to 76, 86, and 87, spanning 108.115 sq. km. Aganampudi comprises wards 77 to 79 and 85, covering an area of 102.830 sq. km. Anakapalli includes wards 80 to 84, totalling 41.079 sq. km.