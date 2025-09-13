GVMC’s Push For Revenue From Sewage Gets Boost With 3 New STPS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is currently generating around 225 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water, which will increase by an additional 125 MLD over the next three years. Of the existing volume, only 171 MLD is being treated through sewage treatment plants (STPs). The remaining 54 MLD goes untreated into the sea. To address this issue, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has planned to construct three new STPs at Appughar, Sagar Nagar and Bheemili.

GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg said the corporation is already generating significant revenue from water treated at STPs. After Surat and Chennai, Visakhapatnam ranks third among municipal corporations in terms of income generated from selling treated wastewater.

The new STPs are expected to treat an additional 38 MLD of sewage water. This will help reduce the volume of untreated sewage water discharged into the sea, apart from meeting the growing demand from bulk water-consuming industries in the region. These industries currently require nearly 400 MLD of water. Treated sewage water could play a vital role in meeting that demand sustainably.

Sagar Nagar and Bheemili STPs are part of an agreement signed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), under which GVMC has committed to completing their construction within three years.

Currently, 41 drains in the city slope toward the sea, of which 18 are closed and 23 are open and need closure. The sewage flowing through the closed drains is being treated by five large STPs and 13 smaller ones. The largest STP is located in the Old City and has the capacity to treat 38 MLD of water. Other major plants include those at Appughar (25 MLD), Mudasarlova (13 MLD), Narava (54 MLD) and Anakapalli (15 MLD). The 13 mini STPs, which serve residential colonies, have capacities to treat water ranging from 1 MLD to 5 MLD.

As part of the IFC agreement, 13 open drains will be converted into closed drains. The sewage flowing through them will be redirected to treatment plants.

Ketan Garg said, “GVMC is planning to upgrade and close the remaining 10 open drains that are not included in the IFC project. Expansion of the STP network is a top priority, marking a significant step toward cleaner urban infrastructure and more efficient water resource management.”