GVMC Uses AI To Catch And Fine Public Litterers

Visakhapatnam: GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg announced that the city is now under daily surveillance using drone cameras and Artificial Intelligence (AI), marking a significant advancement in tech-enabled civic enforcement. The footage captured by drones is analysed at the Central Operating Centre (COC), where AI tools assist the GVMC's SHE Teams in identifying violations and initiating timely actions, including the imposition of fines.

On the night of October 22, drone and AI-based monitoring were conducted in Zone 4, covering the area from Poorna Market to the Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple Junction. The inspection revealed widespread littering on footpaths and roads, particularly along Town Kotha Road, which leads to the temple. Officials noted that many shopkeepers in the area were not using dustbins, contributing to unhygienic conditions.

Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the GVMC is utilising advanced technology to combat public littering on streets, footpaths, and drains. Drones and AI are being employed to monitor these locations, identify individuals and traders who improperly dispose of waste, and enforce penalties through the SHE Teams. These penalties may include heavy fines, cancellation of trade licenses, and other necessary actions. He highlighted that public cooperation is essential to maintaining the city's cleanliness. Every trader and citizen must use dustbins and ensure that waste is handed over only to designated collection vehicles. “Clean surroundings are a shared responsibility, and technology alone cannot replace civic discipline,” Ketan Garg said.