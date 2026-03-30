GVMC Urges Public to Take Part in Sparrow Conservation

Visakhapatnam:Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner Ketan Garg called upon citizens to actively participate in sparrow conservation, warning that the species is gradually disappearing due to pollution, radiation and modern construction practices.

Speaking at the GVMC head office on Monday, he unveiled an awareness poster during a programme organised by Swanthana Seva Samithi.

The commissioner urged residents to create bird-friendly spaces by placing clay pots, nest boxes and shelters on rooftops, and providing water and grains. He also suggested planting shrubs to offer safe habitats.

With summer approaching, he appealed to citizens and voluntary groups to ensure food and water for birds and animals while spreading awareness.

Additional commissioners D.V. Ramanamurthy, S.S. Varma and P. Nallanayya, along with officials and volunteers, attended the programme.