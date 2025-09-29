GVMC Standing Committee Clears Rs 33 Crore Development Projects Ahead Of CII Summit

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) held a special standing committee meeting on Monday at its head office, where several key development proposals were unanimously approved.

Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao presided over the meeting, which featured a comprehensive agenda of 91 items. After detailed discussions, all items received the committee’s nod. Among the most significant approvals were city beautification and infrastructure projects worth Rs 27.60 crore, sanctioned by the engineering department. These works are aimed at enhancing the city’s appearance and readiness ahead of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) partnership summit 2025, which Visakhapatnam is set to host.

In addition to the summit-related works, engineering projects worth `5.3 crore were also cleared, focusing on broader urban development. The public health department received approval for salary disbursements to sanitation workers, reaffirming GVMC’s commitment to maintaining essential civic services.

The meeting was attended by chief engineer P.V.V. Satyanarayana Raju, chief medical officer Dr E.N.V. Naresh Kumar, zonal commissioners Ippinayudu (Zone 1) and Vijaya Shankar (Zone 6), and superintending engineers Sampath Kumar, Royal Babu, Govind Rao, and K. Srinivasa Rao, along with executive engineers, assistant medical officers of Health, and other senior officials.