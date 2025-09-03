GVMC Sets Stone For ₹13.89 Cr Civic Works In Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, along with Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and local corporators, laid the foundation for development works worth ₹13.89 crore in wards 93, 94, and 97 under Zone 8.

The projects include CC and BT roads, RCC SW drains, culverts, retaining walls, crematorium sheds, platforms, and other civic amenities, benefiting areas such as Krishna Nagar, Durga Nagar, Prahladapuram, Vepagunta, Appalanarasayya Colony, Mucchumamba Colony, Purushottapuram, Jogulamba Bus Stand, Chanakya Nagar, and Kishore Layout.

The mayor said the coalition government is committed to upgrading every ward within GVMC limits. MLA Ramesh Babu reiterated the NDA coalition’s commitment to inclusive development and expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the state will achieve transformative progress and fulfill all poll promises.

Corporators Raparthi Triveni Prasad, Balla Srinivasa Rao, Senapati Vasanta, and Zonal Commissioner B. Hemavathi were present.