GVMC Rolls Out ‘No Bins, No Trade’ Rule In Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has launched the “No Bins, No Trade” initiative, making it mandatory for all traders to maintain separate blue and green dustbins at their establishments.

Officials said businesses failing to comply would not be allowed to operate. GVMC additional commissioners P. Nallanayya and S.S. Varma said all institutions must adopt zero-waste practices and implement sustainable waste management systems.

The campaign was launched on Saturday during the Swarna Andhra–Swachha Andhra programme at the RRR Centre in Yendada, Madhurawada zone, under the direction of GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg and as per Swachha Andhra Corporation guidelines.

Officials said government and private institutions, educational and medical establishments, hotels, hostels, restaurants and commercial outlets must set up on-site composting units and follow waste segregation norms.

Under the campaign slogan “Mana Chetta – Mana Badhyata” (Our Waste – Our Responsibility), citizens have been urged to segregate waste into four categories—wet, dry, sanitary and hazardous—using green, blue, red and black bins.

Swachha Andhra Corporation director Nagalakshmi praised GVMC staff and sanitation workers for their efforts and called for public participation to improve cleanliness standards and achieve a top rank in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26.

The programme concluded with the launch of campaign posters, administration of the Swachha Andhra pledge, awareness activities and felicitation of sanitation workers.