GVMC Rolls Out ₹34.85 Crore Beautification Works For IFR–2026

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad on Wednesday conducted a detailed inspection of arrangements for the International Fleet Review (IFR)–2026 and the City Parade along Beach Road. He was accompanied by VMRDA commissioner Tej Bharat, GVMC commissioner Ketan Garg and senior officials from various departments.

Ketan Garg said development and beautification works worth `34.85 crore are under way. Of this, `16 crore worth of works were completed ahead of the Partnership Summit in November 2025, while the remaining `18.85 crore is being executed for the IFR and MILAN exercises scheduled from February 15 to 25. Nearly 90 per cent of the works — including roads, medians, footpaths, drainage and lighting — are permanent, with temporary arrangements such as mobile toilets and additional manpower accounting for the rest.

The collector reviewed preparations from Kali Mata Temple to YMCA, inspecting the main stage, VIP enclosures, traffic regulation plans, public entry and exit points, barricading, LED screens, parking areas and the proposed control room. He directed officials to ensure seamless inter-departmental coordination to prevent inconvenience to the public. Boats near the jetty are to be shifted temporarily, and permissions for fire and drone shows must be obtained in advance.

Emphasising public health and safety, he instructed officials to set up medical camps, ambulances and first-aid units at strategic locations. At the APIIC grounds, officials were asked to complete levelling works, improve lighting and clear bushes. Around 100 mobile toilets will be installed, along with additional sanitation facilities at parking areas. Adequate LED screens and live-streaming arrangements will also be made for public viewing.